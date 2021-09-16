Hunger is a feeling which can strike at any time. From kids to adults, senior citizens to even animals - the need for food affects all age groups equally. At moments like these, all we can think of is just grabbing whatever we can lay our hands on - no holds barred! Recently, we came across a video of a bride who devoured a delicious chocolate pastry on her wedding day. Dressed in full bridal couture, she was dancing away while enjoying the yummy treat. Take a look at the full video here:

The video was shared on Instagram by @sarbanisethi_makeupartist, who did the makeup and hair for the bride. The short clip has garnered over 262k views and 28k likes, going viral on Instagram Reels.





In the video, the bride can be seen choosing between four different kinds of pastries. She picks up the chocolate one and enjoys it while dancing on her wedding day. "This bride is a vibe," read the caption to the video. Instagrammers could relate to her love for food and they tagged their friends in the comments section. "This is totally me attack on chocolate one," wrote one user while another said, "I also dream of this."





Interestingly, this is not the only video of brides to go viral in the recent past. A hungry bride had been captured on video eating a Pizza McPuff before her big day. Yet another bride was eating Golgappa or Pani Puri with her groom post her wedding rituals.





What did you think of the video? Tell us in the comments below.