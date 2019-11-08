7 Diet Tips Every Bride-To-Be Must Follow For Weight Loss

Get over your wedding jitters and follow these tips.

Every bride wants to look her best at her wedding. As all the eyes are on her, it takes a lot to soak in the attention, slide away the hesitation and appear unnerved. Of course, if you know that you are looking good, you'll be naturally confident. They say 'happy brides are the prettiest'. We say, that is true. If you are set to tie the knot soon, and want to look like a dream at your fairy-tale wedding, do the best that you can. Losing weight is totally a personal option and not a pre-wedding mandate. Yet, if you are sure you want to look fit at your wedding and lose those extra kilos, we have rounded up some handy tips that you can incorporate in your diet to achieve better and faster results.



Have you been putting in your best efforts to lose weight but the digits on your weighing machine don't seem to drop? Perhaps you are not getting the basics right. Get over your wedding jitters. Here are some diet tips that can be useful to prep for your wedding and manage your weight in the right way.





Diet Tips To Help You Lose Weight:



1. Stay Hydrated



We are sure everyone must have already heaped your head with this tip but here it is, topping our list as well. Apart from keeping you hydrated, water keeps the metabolism running high and keeps your skin healthy.





Drinking plenty of water will help you get rid of toxins





2. Say 'No' To Sugar



Sugar is all empty calories. And, you really don't want more of it right before your wedding. Please don't substitute sugar with artificial sweeteners. Push your sweet tooth under the covers for a while and give sugary foods a break, at least till your wedding.







3. Throw Away Packaged Food



Give up on processed and frozen foods or anything that comes in a pack, replete with preservatives and harmful chemicals. You really don't want to stuff your body with that stuff, right?







4. Eat Healthy

This one is a no-brainer. Eat more of fresh fruits, green vegetables and protein-rich foods to get over the energy hump. All that running around takes away a lot from you, so replenish your body with these foods.







5. Reduce Or Eliminate Fat From Your Diet



Go for low-fat dairy and avoid fats in the form of cheese, excessive oil, butter and more such fattening foods.







6. Go Easy On Salt



According to health experts, excessive salt consumption may lead to water retention while a low-salt diet may flush out extra water from the body and fuel in glow and sheen in the skin.





Reduce intake of salt to control water retention

7. Limit Alcohol Intake



We know it's celebration time and your happiness knows no bounds. But, if you are hell-bent on looking great at your own wedding, please hold it off for wedding and post wedding celebrations. Better still, limit it to few drinks per week, if you must drink.



Remember, there are no quick fixes or shortcuts, and last-ditch efforts don't really work. Amid all the commotion of wedding preparations, you may not have much time to slog in the gym for hours. So, follow these genius diet tips and work your way into a leaner body for the D-day.







