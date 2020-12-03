Watch: This Set <i>Dosa</i> Is Made Without A Drop Of Oil (Recipe Video)

Somdatta Saha | Updated: December 03, 2020 18:08 IST
There's something a plate of dosa and chutney that soothes our soul every time we eat. An iconic south Indian food, this desi-crepe makes for a perfect meal anytime of the day. Be it a wholesome breakfast or a quick lunch, dosa can be whipped up in a jiffy. All you need to do is prepare the batter beforehand and store for whenever you need it. What if we say, we have a recipe that can help prepare instant batter for your dosa? Yes, you heard it right!
We found a set dosarecipe that not only includes instant batter, but also uses zero drop of oil for preparation. It is healthy, tasty and a quick breakfast solution for the time-pressed mornings. The recipe of this instant set dosa is shared by vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel 'The Saree Chef'.
For the unversed, unlike the regular dosa, set dosa is soft, spongy and has a delicate texture like pancake. A traditional set dosa includes rice, urad dal, poha in the recipe. These ingredients are mixed together to whip up fermented batter for the dish.
However, Ananya Banerjee, in her recipe, includes sooji, curd, lemon juice, fruit salt and poha. These ingredients are mixed together to get an instant batter for this healthy dish.
Ananya Banerjee also shared a quick peanut chutney recipe to make your meal a wholesome affair. Let's take a look!
About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.