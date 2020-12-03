Watch: This Set <i>Dosa</i> Is Made Without A Drop Of Oil (Recipe Video)

Serve the instant set dosa hot with chutney of your choice

Highlights Dosa is an instant solution to all out hunger pangs

We bring a set dosa recipe that can be made without any oil

Set dosa, unlike the regular ones, are soft and spongy

There's something a plate of dosa and chutney that soothes our soul every time we eat. An iconic south Indian food, this desi-crepe makes for a perfect meal anytime of the day. Be it a wholesome breakfast or a quick lunch, dosa can be whipped up in a jiffy. All you need to do is prepare the batter beforehand and store for whenever you need it. What if we say, we have a recipe that can help prepare instant batter for your dosa? Yes, you heard it right!





We found a set dosarecipe that not only includes instant batter, but also uses zero drop of oil for preparation. It is healthy, tasty and a quick breakfast solution for the time-pressed mornings. The recipe of this instant set dosa is shared by vlogger Ananya Banerjee on her YouTube channel 'The Saree Chef'.





For the unversed, unlike the regular dosa, set dosa is soft, spongy and has a delicate texture like pancake. A traditional set dosa includes rice, urad dal, poha in the recipe. These ingredients are mixed together to whip up fermented batter for the dish.





However, Ananya Banerjee, in her recipe, includes sooji, curd, lemon juice, fruit salt and poha. These ingredients are mixed together to get an instant batter for this healthy dish.

Promoted

How To Make Instant Set Dosa For A Quick Meal:

Take soaked poha, sooji and curd in a mixing bowl. Mix everything well to get a nice smooth consistency, without any lump. Add some water if needed.

Let the mixture rest for 5 minutes and blend in a mixing jar.

Transfer the batter back to the bowl and add lime juice and fruits salt in it and mix.

Heat a tawa and add a ladleful of batter and spread equally.

Let it cook till you get the desired spongy texture. Do not flip the dosa.

Serve hot with chutney of your choice.

Ananya Banerjee also shared a quick peanut chutney recipe to make your meal a wholesome affair. Let's take a look!





Watch: Here's The Recipe Video Of Instant Set Dosa and Peanut Chutney:

Also Read: Mysore Masala Dosa Recipe: The Buttery And Fiery Version Of Masala Dosa You Can't Refuse



