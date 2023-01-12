If you have explored the food scene in Kolkata, then you surely know how rich and extensive it is. Kolkata is a melting pot of various food cultures from across the globe - each having a history of its own. Today, the city has made it to the list of best food destinations in the world. Yes, you heard us! As per food website Eater's list of the best 11 culinary destinations in the world, Kolkata is one of the places every foodie must explore in 2023. Other cities from across the world that made it to the list are- Tamaki Makaurau (New Zealand), Asheville (North Carolina), Albuquerque (New Mexico), Guatemala City (Guatemala), Cambridge (England), Dakar (Senegal), Halland (Sweden), Sardinia (Italy), Manila (Philippines) and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).





The website took to its official Instagram handle to make the announcement. According to Eater, "In picking 2023's dining destinations, we thought not just about hit lists and must-try dishes (although those are important, too), but also the aspects of meals that make them feel immersive: the people, environment, culture, and history behind foods that force us to pause and tempt us from pre-planned paths."





Find the detailed post below:

Also Read: Indian Cuisine Ranked Fifth In The Global List Of Best Cuisines







Now that you know Kolkata is one of the must-try food destinations in the world, we suggest planning a trip to the city and enjoying the delicacies it offers. To help you with that, here we bring you a list of some of the most popular foods in Kolkata. And yes, this list will take you beyond macher jhol, kosha mangsho and mishit doi. Read on.

Here're 5 Of The Most Popular Foods In Kolkata:

1. Kati Rolls:

Today, we find a roll centre in almost every city. But did you know, the dish finds its roots in Kolkata? Roll (especially kati roll) was invented in the first of the 20th century. According to historians, its origin can be traced back to a single restaurant, known as Nizam's, founded in 1932. For the unversed, kati roll is basically a roll made with chicken pieces grilled on skewers (kebabs).

2. Tele Bhaja:

Evenings in Bengal seem incomplete without tele bhaja. It is basically Bengali-style pakoda made with aloo, peyaz, baingan, fish, chicken, mutton to name a few. The best part is, you will find at least one tele bhaja corner at every nook and corner of the city.

3. Desi Chinese:

The Indo-Chinese cuisine that we enjoy across the country finds its birthplace in Kolkata. The history of Indian Chinese food traces back to Hakka Chinese traders, who settled in the city in the late 1700s. Kolkata (then Calcutta) was the capital of the British Empire in India.

4. Kolkata Biryani:

Biryani in Kolkata stands out in the lot due to the inclusion of potatoes and egg. History has it, King of Awadh - Nawab Wajid Ali Shah - invented Kolkata biryani when he was exiled to Kolkata after being dethroned from his capital Luckow in 1856, by the British. Biryani in Kolkata is aromatic, less spicy and makes for a wholesome meal (without salan or raita).

5. Phuchka:

No food trail seems complete without devouring some street foods. And what better than phuchka to start with? The Bengali version of golgappa and panipuri, here the aloo filling is spicier and mashed with various masalas, sprouts and imli puree. Unlike the other versions, a classic phucka includes spicy and tangy flavours.



