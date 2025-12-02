An X post explaining how one can reduce dependence on food delivery apps has stirred up a debate about convenience, money management and health goals. The post, shared by CA Nitin Kaushik, discusses how home-cooked food is a type of investment and how prioritising it strategically can also lead to savings that can be invested separately. The CA notes that many people tend to spend Rs 35-40K on food delivery apps every month "simply because life feels too hectic." According to him, "there's a smarter way to use the same money - one that builds health, savings, and impact together."





In response to later comments, the CA clarifies that the people he is generally talking about are those who earn Rs 2 to 3 lakh per month and end up spending a major chunk of their income, i.e, around Rs 40K, on food. In his original post, he provides a way to use an amount less than this to get healthier meals cooked at home. As per his calculations, hiring a skilled home cook costs around Rs 5-10K per month. He proposes a monthly budget of approximately Rs 6-12K for "quality groceries" such as fresh veggies, cold-pressed oil, good grains, and clean protein. Finally, he suggests allocating Rs 3-5K for "one-time utensils upgrade."





As per the CA's estimates, the most one could spend is Rs 25K per month. He lists the advantages of adopting this approach: "Fresher meals, cleaner ingredients, daily nutrition without guilt, and peace of mind." He also advises investing the Rs 15K saved per month at a 12% interest rate so that it compounds into Rs 5.6 lakh in 5 years.





Moreover, in the long term, he points out that choosing homemade food instead of constant food delivery apps would ensure the cook's family gets "steady support," one's body is nourished consistently, and one's overall spending is more balanced.







In the comments, many X users agreed with his point of view and found his recommendations realistic. Others felt his cost estimates would not be the same for people living alone or people living in different cities. Some also voiced their difficulty in finding good home cooks. Read some of the reactions below:

