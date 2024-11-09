Are you ready to welcome the winter season with a blast? November and December are packed with vibrant food festivals across India, celebrating everything from regional flavours to lip-smacking gourmet delights. From the cultural charm of Delhi to the bustling vibes of Mumbai to the fusion of flavours of Bengaluru, each event showcases the essence of our culinary heritage. Whether you are a passionate foodie or just like to explore a variety of local foods, these festivals offer a feast for all senses. So, check out what these handpicked food festivals have to offer you this time!

Photo Credit: Zanotta at The Leela Ambience Gurugram.

Here Are Some Must-Visit Food Festivals In November-December 2024

Delhi-NCR

Enjoy 2-Michelin-Key at Zanotta, The Leela Ambience Gurugram

The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences invited you to experience an iconic pop-up featuring Villa Cora, a two Michelin-key hotel from Florence. This exclusive experience is set to take place at Zanotta and will be piloted by Executive Chef Alessandro Liberatore. The menu showcases authentic Italian gastronomy, presented with a contemporary flair that elevates every bite into an art form. To complement this fine dining experience, an exceptional selection of wines has been curated to pair with each course. Every glass has been chosen to enhance the nuances of the ingredients, creating a symphony of flavours that unfolds throughout the evening. The menu will feature signature dishes of Chef Alessandro Liberatore, taking diners on a flavorful journey through Italy's most beloved region.

When: November 22nd and 23rd, 2024





Where: National Highway 8, Ambience Island, DLF Phase 3, Sector 24, Gurugram, Haryana 122002





Cafe Delhi Heights Presents PASTA LA VISTA PASTA FRESCA Festival

Come and experience Cafe Delhi Heights' PASTA LA VISTA PASTA FRESCA - which brings the finest handmade, fresh pasta to food lovers, offering a range of authentic Italian dishes that can be customized to your preference. You can indulge in various pasta options, including fettuccine, spinach and goat cheese ravioli, linguine, cannelloni, and lasagna, each made fresh for the festival. To complement the pasta, the menu features a wide selection of sauces, from the spicy kick of Arrabiata to the creamy richness of Carbonara. Whether you choose a light Pomodoro sauce, the earthy notes of truffle with mushrooms, or a tangy Frutti di Mare with seafood, every dish is crafted to deliver bold, unforgettable flavours. For meat lovers, there are tempting add-ons like grilled chicken, minced lamb, bacon, and smoked chicken, which can be paired with your choice of pasta and sauce. The options are endless, ensuring every visit to Cafe Delhi Heights during this festival is a new experience for the palate.





When: 15th Oct to 15th Nov, 2024





Where: All Cafe Delhi Heights Outlets

Photo Credit: Cafe Delhi Heights

Mumbai

India Cocktail Week Comes To Jio World Garden

A weekend full of flavour and fun is back as India Cocktail Week kicks off with its 5th edition in Mumbai. The two-day festival is set to shake things up with mastery of mixology, live music performances, creative drinks and fun games. For curious tasters, it's a weekend of sipping and savouring the best cocktails, while those who want to learn to invoke these sensory delights can join the mixology masterclass. There's also an exciting lineup of live musical performances from Rivo, Anyasa, Nightmares On Wax, When Chai Met Toast, Teho (live set) and more to shake and groove to. Adding to this vibrant ambience, eclectic bar pop-ups will feature bartender guests from the World's Top 50 Bars. So get ready to experience cocktail magic in every glass. India Cocktail Week is set to showcase over 30 brand experiences, featuring top-tier names in the spirits industry like Absolut, Bacardi, Baileys, Beefeater Breezer, etc.





Where: Jio World Garden No 3 & 4, Jio Garden Public Gate, G Block BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400051, India.





When: 30th November - 1st December





Le Cafe Celebrated Its 20th Anniversary With Week-Long Festivities

Le Cafe is turning 20 on November 6th, and we're throwing a week-long celebration to thank our cherished community of food lovers. To celebrate the journey, they are bringing back 20 fan-favorite dishes from years past, offering a special nostalgic menu that promises to satisfy every craving. As a token of appreciation, they are teaming up with Mumbai Foodie to surprise 20 lucky diners with exclusive meal vouchers, and for those who share their anniversary year, if your 20th birthday falls during our celebration week, you're invited to enjoy a complimentary cake with them! The festivities kick off in style and feature live music and handcrafted cocktails to set the perfect mood for a night of celebration. From signature appetizers to mouth-watering pizzas, indulgent mains, and divine desserts, the anniversary menu is filled with dishes that have delighted guests, including our famous French Onion Soup, stuffed mushrooms, Quatre de Pizza, Beetroot Fettuccine, and Jamaican Spiced Rum Cake.





Where: Le Cafe, Chembur, Mumbai





When: 6th-13th November, 2024

Slink & Bardot Hosts Handshake, Mexico In Mumbai

Get ready for an unforgettable night of cocktails as Handshake from Mexico City takes over the bar at Slink & Bardot, Mumbai. The takeover will feature four of Handshake's most celebrated signature cocktails, crafted with artistry and precision. The Mexi-Thai cocktail offers a unique blend of Don Julio Tequila Blanco with coconut oil, Makrut leaves distillation, and a cherry tomato water cordial, topped with basil oil drops for an aromatic finish. In the Olive Oil Gimlet, the flavours of Don Julio Tequila Blanco are enriched with olive oil, Lillet Blanc, and a green apple juice cordial, making it a complex yet refreshing twist on the classic gimlet, garnished with olives.





The Orange Blossom cocktail introduces a mix of Don Julio Tequila Reposado with jasmine tea, vanilla, and a touch of orange blossom essence, resulting in a beautifully balanced milk punch. Lastly, the Jasmine cocktail blends Don Julio Tequila Blanco with jasmine tea and lemon, offering a smooth, refreshing milk punch that will leave an unforgettable impression.





Where: Slink & Bardot, Thadani House 329/A Opposite Indian Coast Guard Worli Village, Mumbai, Maharashtra





When: November 14th & 15th





Kolkata

Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata Brings "Bao Fest"

Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata is all set to celebrate the vibrant and evolving Asian culinary scene with the "Bao Fest." Patrons can indulge in a delightful array of Asian flavors at the Bao Fest at TESS, offering a mix of vegetarian, vegan, and non-vegetarian options. The vegetarian menu features tempting dishes like Spicy Sriracha Cottage Cheese Bao, Chili Paneer Bao, and Pea Edamame Sweet Chili Bao to name a few, along with vegan selections such as the Veg Tempura Spinach Bao and Shredded Tofu Spicy Mayo Bao. For non-vegetarian enthusiasts, highlights include the Japanese Chicken Katsu Sweet Chili Bao and the flavorful Tangra Chili Chicken Bao, among others.

From the bold flavors of spicy sriracha to the comforting tang of Cantonese-style pork, #HotBaoNanza is here to serve up a vibrant menu of soft, fluffy baos packed with flavors to thrill your taste buds. Whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, or meat-lover, "Bao Fest" offers a unique opportunity to explore an exciting fusion of Asian-inspired flavors right in the heart of the city.





Where: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata





When: 9th November - 17th November

Photo Credit: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata

Bangalore

Tevar Progressive Indian Kitchen and Bar Come To Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru

Cosmo, at Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru, is collaborating with Tevar Progressive Indian Kitchen and Bar for a two-night bar takeover for a 5-course pre-set dinner experience. The culinary journey features both vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights. Vegetarian menu highlights include the Benarasi Samosa Taco amuse bouche, Achappam Tomato Tart, and the 100-Layered Paneer with Butter Masala Sauce, accompanied by Smoked Butter Dal and fragrant Birista Pulao. The non-vegetarian menu brings together bold flavors with dishes like Prawns Bhurji Taco, Guntur Chicken Cornetto, and a choice between Mutton Ghee Roast or Chicken Tikka Kofte, each served with flavorful sides. You can choose between the Coconut Jaggery Brulé or the Cardamom Cheesecake with Irani Chai Reduction-a fittingly indulgent finale to this memorable meal.





As for the drinks, the experience begins with Nilgiri Dew, a bold blend of aged rum, Bird's Eye chili, and kaffir lime that introduces a spicy, aromatic profile. Pampore Pour combining kahwa-infused Irish whiskey with saffron tincture for a warm, earthy essence. Valley of Flowers offers a floral contrast with chamomile gin, Deodar wood, and a touch of lime. For a tropical twist, Konkan Pearl features tequila with coconut, pandan, and grapefruit soda, evoking coastal flavors.





When: 8th & 9th, November, 2024





Where: Cosmo, Hyatt Centric Hebbal Bengaluru, 43/4, Bellary Rd, Hebbal, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560092





Experience A 3-Day Coffee Festival and Asian Breakfast Experience At Muro Cafè

Muro Cafè is excited to open its doors with an exclusive three-day coffee festival celebrating the finest estates of Karnataka- from Ratnagiri, Balanoor, and Devar Khan Estates, come for the classic coffees, signature coffees like Forest Honey Latte, Coffee Paloma, each day will feature micro lots from different coffee estates.This will also be the launch of its most anticipated Asian breakfast & bakery. Enjoy a breakfast experience like no other with Muro's Thai and Cantonese culinary team serving Crab Omelettes, Hong Kong French Toast, Basque Cheesecake, and more.

Another highlight will be the master classes, each day will feature a different expert from Karnataka who will guide participants through the nuances of coffee preparation, from bean selection to brewing techniques. Discover the stories behind the coffee and learn how to elevate your morning ritual with specialists.





Where: Muro Cafè Bengaluru





When: November 8 - November 10, 2024

Photo Credit: Muro Cafe