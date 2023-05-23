Guinness World Records (GWR) is known for capturing some of the most bizarre moments in food history. From chefs making the largest puffcorn in the world to a man breaking the record of eating the most number of the spiciest chillies - as absurd as these records, may sound they have been proven true. Recently, another world record was set in the field of food. A team of two (one blindfolded, and the other cannot use the hands) assembled a classic sandwich in the fastest time. Sarah Gamperling and Andre Ortolf, hailing from Germany's Augsburg, achieved the feat in just 40.17 seconds. They registered the record on November 2, 2022.

A video of the duo making the sandwich was shared via the Instagram handle of Guinness World Records. While the man, who was making the sandwich, was blindfolded, the lady standing in the front with her hands tied at the back, was seen guiding him throughout. He first opens a packet of bread and takes out two slices. Next, he applies a generous amount of butter on both, followed by a slice of meat, and four sliced tomatoes. He places the second slice on top, pins a white flag and voila, the task was completed.

Also Read: Watch: World Record For Largest Sushi Roll Created By Chef Blogger Duo

“Fastest time to make a sandwich by a team of two (blindfolded/no hands) 40.17 seconds by Sarah Gamperling and Andre Ortolf. #guinnessworldrecords #sandwichesofinstagram #sandwiches,” read the caption of the post. The clip has so far clocked over 1.5 million views and tons of reactions from Instagram users. Many have even termed it the "most useless record ever."

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Fastest Time To Eat Carolina Reaper Chilli: US Man Sets Guinness World Record

Before this, Indian origin duo Dinesh Upadhyaya and Manish Upadhyaya made the record of peeling and eating an orange blindfolded. From Goregaon, Mumbai, the Upadhyaya duo achieved the record only in 17.15 seconds on 5 March 2014. While Manish peeled the orange, Dinesh ate it.

Which is the most bizarre food record you have come across? Let us know in the comment section.