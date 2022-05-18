The most popular international film festival is here! Cannes 2022 started on May 17 (Tuesday) with a bang. This year, the film festival has given India the title of "country of honour" and a delegation from India walked the opening day red carpet. Led by Anurag Singh Thakur, the Information and Broadcasting Minister of India, the contingent had some of the most iconic names from the film industry, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, A R Rahman, Shekhar Kapur, Tamannah Bhatia, Ricky Kej and R Madhavan. Amidst the celebrations, the food was not far behind!





To honour and celebrate the Indians representing our country in this renowned festival, Anurag Singh Thakur decided to host a formal dinner for the Indian contingent that walked the red carpet along with him, on the evening of the opening day. The highlight of the star-studded dinner was the delicious Indian food being served on the special occasion!

The menu tried to represent the diverse cuisine and culture of the country, with delicacies from different states. Rajasthani classics like 'Pyaaz Kachori', 'Laal Maas' and 'Gatte ki Sabzi were spotted on the menu. That's not all, the dinner also had the classic Gujarati combination of 'Kadhi and Khichdi'. For dessert, the focus was on the mouth-melting 'Kalakand'!







This year is special for the Indian community as six Indian films are being screened at Cannes Film Festival 2022. The films are 'Rocketry - The Nambi Effect' (Hindi, English, Tamil), 'Godavari' (Marathi), 'Alpha Beta Gamma' (Hindi), 'Boomba Ride' (Mishing), 'Dhuin' (Maithili) and 'Niraye Thathakalulla Maram' (Malayalam).











What did you think of the Cannes' Indian menu? Do tell us in the comments section below!