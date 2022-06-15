Whenever we are travelling to a new place, we are always excited to discover the city and do all kinds of touristy things. Whether you travel on foot, take a local bus, or even hire a guide, it is always a pleasure to walk around and see various things. And you know who was recently seen doing the same? Taapsee Pannu! The actress is on a trip to Cannes and is having the time of her life. As she is roaming around, she has made it a point to share every little glimpse with her fans and followers. Among these glimpses, the actress also shared snapshots of her foodie adventures.





Beginning her tour, Taapsee posted about visiting a vineyard first. In her stories, you can see her sitting among a group of people, trying out different types of wines. Her tasting begins with Rose, then she drinks some white wine and ends it with red wine! Check it out here:

After the wine session ended, the actress decided to go for a simple meal. In a snapshot that she shared, we could see a thick bread loaf with a side of cream and black coffee. In this story, she wrote, "All I need after that bike ride and wine tasting task of the day! #TapcTravels." Take a look at it here:







Earlier than this, Taapsee was seen in Denmark. Even from there, she had posted about her food diaries. She started her day with fennel tea and almonds! Taapsee Pannu also shared another photo of herself on a beautiful sunny day where she was seen enjoying some rhubarbs. In the story, she wrote, "Fresh rhubarbs from the garden with a pinch of sugar." For the unversed, rhubarb is a perennial vegetable that grows well in cool regions and may be used in various cuisines. You can read all about it here.





As Taapsee travels from one place to another, we can't wait to see what will be next on her plate! What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!









