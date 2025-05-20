Janhvi Kapoor's foodie posts keep us glued to our screens. The actress often shares about her culinary adventures during her travel escapades, and we are all up for it. Janhvi, who is currently in France for her Cannes Film Festival debut, recently shared a glimpse of one of her first meals in the country on her Instagram Stories. It features a plate of delectable pancakes drizzled with lots and lots of chocolate sauce. Topped with powdered sugar and cocoa powder, the sweet treat simply looked irresistible. The words, “Cannes Ready T-1 day,” written with chocolate icing on the plate, highlighted Janhvi's excitement for her maiden red carpet walk.

Janhvi Kapoor has a soft spot for desserts, especially Indian delights. How do we know? Well, on Navratri last year, Janhvi indulged in the goodness of the beloved sweet staple, malpuas. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a photo of the delicious item that had us craving for some too. There were five crispy malpuas rolled up on the plate, which were served with a bowl of creamy rabdi. Oh yes, she was having the delectable food combo for breakfast. Is there any room for doubt that Janhvi has a sweet tooth? We bet not. The caption accompanying the post read, “Breakfast of champs.” We agree. Click here to know more.

On another page, Janhvi Kapoor offered fans a glimpse into her foodie outing while in the City of Love, Paris. She dug into a wholesome platter of Parsian delicacies for her morning meal. On the menu, there was fresh bread, coupled with a nutritious fruit bowl comprising juicy strawberries and blueberries. There were also toasted avocado slices, presented with thick and creamy hummus and pickles. Cheese-oozing pasta and one perfectly boiled egg sealed her main course. For a sweet ending, Janhvi relished scrumptious, crunchy waffles and a classic buttery croissant. Click here to know more.





We cannot wait to see Janhvi Kapoor's next foodie update!