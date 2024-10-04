Navratri celebrations have begun in full swing and much like everyone else Bollywood celebrities have joined in too. Festivals are incomplete without gorging on sweets and actor Janhvi Kapoor echoes a similar sentiment. On Friday, the actress shared a foodie post on her Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her breakfast spread. On a plate, there were five malpuas which were rolled up and served with a bowl of creamy rabdi. Malpuas are a staple sweet during Navratri and Janhvi decided to relish some during this festive period. The crispy exterior of the malpuas was enough to make us hungry and when paired with rabdi, we could only imagine how heavenly it would taste. Along with the snap, Janhvi Kapoor wrote the caption, “Breakfast of champs”.

Janhvi Kapoor's penchant for good food is a given. About a week ago, the actress returned to her home after wrapping up a shooting schedule in Udaipur. Upon her homecoming, she was welcomed with the best gift: ghar ka khana. There was a platter of ragi paratha prepared with sweet potatoes, coupled with steamed rice, two dal variants, fried okra and smoked fish. Janhvi also enjoyed noodles, served with vegetable toppings and some Italian delight in the form of pizzas. “It's a welcome home for a quick minute” read her side note. Click here for the full story.

Back in June, Janhvi Kapoor attended a fashion event in Paris. Of course, she could not have left the City of Love without trying their lip-smacking Parisian cuisine. Janhvi showed us her appetising morning meal. Displayed on a table were fresh bread, a fruit bowl (blueberries and strawberries), toast garnished with avocado slices, hummus and pickles, gooey-cheesy pasta and a perfectly cooked egg. On her sweet tooth menu, Janhvi treated herself to crunchy waffles. Oh, we also spotted honey jars for that syrupy spin. As for savouries, Janhvi had a classic buttery croissant too. Read on to know more.

Janhvi Kapoor's foodie adventures are a feast for the eyes. We ae excited to find our about her next culinary adventure.



