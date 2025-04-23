Australian Chef Sarah Todd is on a culinary expedition across India. After savouring local foods in the Northeast and many other roadside delights, the celebrity chef is currently exploring Amritsar. Undoubtedly, who can miss chats when in Amritsar? Well, it seems Sarah can't! Soon after savouring her all-time favourite Gulab Jamun in the city's popular sweet shop, she went on to relish Lubhaya Ram's Aam Papad Chaat. In a video on Instagram, the chef documented her chaat indulgence, calling it “an icon, a legacy, and possibly one of the most underrated street snacks in India.” She further expressed her emotions in the caption of the video while explaining its preparation, “It's not just mango pulp dried into sheets. It's layer upon layer of different mango varieties, sun-dried to chewy perfection, then chopped and tossed with kala namak, chilli powder, cumin, lemon juice and lashings of tamarind chutney. It's sticky, spicy, sweet, sour, tangy… and absolutely addictive.”





Also Read: McAloo Tikki In US? Desis Can Enjoy This Limited Edition Burger In Chicago





In the video, we can spot the chaat vendor placing a few pieces of dried mango slices on a plate. He also mixes some additional chopped pieces with chutneys of all kinds, adding layers of flavour to it. Finally, the mixture is served on the ungarnished pieces of dried mango slices. Alongside the video, she says, “This is chaat in Amritsar, Punjab, but not like you've had it before. It's a mash-up of sun-dried mango slices, then comes a punch of masalas, a generous drizzle of tamarind chutney, a squeeze of fresh lemon that wakes up your entire face.”

While holding the scrumptious plate of delight, Sarah narrates, “Looks delicious. This is the chaat that I never knew I needed. It looks incredible. There's so much going on here. There are so many flavours that have been added in, and I've got to dig in before I give any idea of what it tastes like.” After relishing a bit of it, Sarah couldn't resist expressing her honest emotions, “Mmm, that is literally an explosion of flavours in my mouth. It's salty, it's tangy, it's sweet, it's textural, it's very sour, which I love. I don't know, it's just the craziest snack. It's so healthy. Everything is air-dried, natural flavours. I mean, it's amazing. This is the best kind of snack. We should all be having this as our tea time, sweet afternoon snack. Oh, that is sour.”





Also Read: Viral Video: Hong Kong Vlogger Speaks Marathi To Order Vada Pav In Mumbai, Wins Hearts Online





She concluded her video by saying, “What I didn't expect was how complex this would be. A snack that was once preserved fruit is now a full-blown street-side ritual, wrapped in nostalgia for locals, and an explosion of discovery for me.”