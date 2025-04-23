McDonald's is one of the most iconic fast-food chains in the world, and for many, it's been a familiar part of growing up. One of the brand's unique features is its country-specific menu customisation. You will often find regional twists in the menu when visiting McDonald's abroad. But if you are in Chicago, there exists an outlet offering a menu with options from around the world. This global menu restaurant is currently serving India's famous McAloo Tikki burger as part of its limited-time global menu.





The McAloo Tikki is a vegetarian burger that features a crispy, mildly spiced potato-and-pea patty, layered with tomato slices and a sweet-tangy orange tomato mayonnaise. It's McDonald's twist on the classic Indian bun-tikki and has been a favourite in Indian cities for years.





Located at the brand's corporate headquarters and home to its elite Hamburger University training centre, the McDonald's West Loop outlet in Chicago is open to the public and regularly features international menu items, giving a taste of McDonald's from around the world.

According to the New York Post, this global menu concept has been running at this outlet since 2018. Every 12 weeks, they rotate new items from McDonald's menus worldwide. Some highlights include the Chicken McSpicy from Singapore, France's crispy Deluxe Potatoes, and McFlurry Banana Tart from Japan.





The McAloo Tikki has made appearances at this location in 2018 and again in 2023, but it is never a permanent offering. This time, the McAloo Tikki will be available in Chicago until June 23, 2025. The limited availability only adds to its appeal, especially for Indians in the US looking to relive a taste of nostalgia.