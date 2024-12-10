Imagine indulging in junk food and still losing weight – sounds like a dream come true, right? Well, for one man, it is a reality, and his transformation post is now going viral on Reddit. The post features impressive before-and-after photos of his weight loss journey, with his face concealed behind emojis. But the dramatic change in his physique is enough to inspire anyone. According to the man, he shed 31 kilos in just 1.5 years. Starting at 120 kg, he now proudly weighs 89 kg. In his note, the man revealed his strategy: sticking to a strict diet during weekdays while treating himself to "outside" food on weekends. A self-proclaimed foodie, he confessed he could not resist his love for good food but found a balance that worked for him.

In his note, the 28-year-old man wrote, “Took 1.5yrs to reach this. I have been eating outside food as well on weekends because I have been a foodie and can't live without it. But weekdays have been a strict diet of being under 2000cals with atleast 120g protein vegetarian diet.”

Check out his post below:

This journey has left many people wondering whether this is a healthy way to lose weight. According to Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta, if the man managed to lose weight without resorting to crash dieting, there is no harm in his approach. She explained, “If he has achieved his health goals and done it without crash dieting while enjoying his food, it's good. That's the only way he can sustain it. Even as nutritionists, we do encourage patients to stay as close as possible to their normal lifestyles. At the end of the day, you have to work out a system within that.”

Nutritionist Rupali Datta also raised concerns about the man's protein intake, calling it “not a good idea” for the long term. She added, “Regarding this case, the quantity of protein consumed is not a good idea for the long term. Further, if he has taken a year and a half to lose that amount of weight, he has obviously not crash-dieted."

Talking about targeted weight loss and a healthy lifestyle, Rupali Datta shared, “As nutritionists, what we follow is a targeted weight loss of 500 grams to 1 kg a week. The calorie count is a small part of the whole process. The main thing is to teach the person to eat better, to imbibe better habits, and to do it in such a way that it can be followed lifelong. If you tend to put on weight, and then revert to your old habits, it is all going to come back. We never recommend crash dieting.”