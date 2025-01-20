A delicious meal can turn a bad day into the best day. Food is powerful in a subtle way, it has the ability not just to entice your taste buds but also fill your heart with love. Case in point - a recent post shared on X by Harshdeep Rapal, Founder and CEO of Legitt AI. In the heartwarming post titled "Like mom like son", Rapal shares that he learned cooking from his mom while in school. "By the time I reached graduation she was teaching me complex stuff like gajar-halwa/gajar-pak," he wrote.





Their shared love for cooking recently led to a quite sweet moment, literally and figuratively. Rapal revealed that his parents recently came to visit him from Patiala. To surprise him, his mother brought along her special gajar-pak. To surprise her, Rapal also made gajar-pak using his mom's recipe.





"Same texture, same colour, same consistency, same taste and even same level of sweetness. The only difference is she put in dry coconut, I did not," he revealed, adding, "She trained me well."

Sharing a picture of the two look-alike gajar-pak, he explained, "The one in round container has been made by mom. The one in a square glass container is made by me."

See the full post here:







The beautiful post received love and appreciation in the comments section:





"It runs in your genes and the special ingredients are love and affection," an X user commented.





Another wrote, "Hats off to your mom for teaching you a life skill when you were so young! Perfect gajar-pak!"





A user said, "Mom's teaching is all about love and sharing always."





Praising the son, another added, "Isn't she proud of a bright student and a great learner?... I would be."





What do you think of this post? Leave your comment here.