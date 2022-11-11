Kylin Experience, a tiny Asian eatery, is located in the bustling Ambience mall's food court in Vasant Kunj. The restaurant is a one-stop food destination for those who enjoy Chinese, Japanese, and Vietnamese cuisine. Your experience with Kylin Experience falls into the category of reasonably priced luxury. It focuses not only on providing authentic cuisine to food connoisseurs, but also on attracting diners who are hesitant to experiment with new food cultures. Let's take a look at what Kylin Experience, Vasant Kunj has to offer.

Ambience

The live kitchen, which provides a distinctive dining experience, is one of this restaurant's most alluring features. It is located on the top floor of Ambience Mall. The décor has been heavily emphasised through vibrant hand-drawn artwork, which is quite noticeable as you enter the restaurant.

Food And Drinks

The spicy chicken dimsums, asparagus tempura roll, and prawn tempura roll kicked off our tasting session. If you love Japanese food, then you are aware that tempura roll is a must-have dish when you eat at an Asian restaurant. The dimsums were perfectly steamed, juicy, and fiery; the chilli oil upped the ante. It was quite good in our opinion. The size of the sushi was also impressive. You can select between four and eight pieces of sushi. From the wok section, we tried King Prawns in Schezuan and pepper sauce. A single bite of this curry-based treat will transport you to heaven in no time. We actually packed some extras for later because Kylin Experience did such a great job on this. When it comes to restaurant options, you will be spoiled for choice. Dimsums, bao, sushi, bowls, and everything in between!

Lastly for desserts, we had the Chef's special Chocolate Roulade with vanilla ice cream.





So, next time go to Kylin Experience for Asian cuisine that will astound you with its variety.





Where: Kylin Experience, Vasant Kunj





Cost For Two: INR 2000









