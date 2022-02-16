The recent wave of bizarre food experiments and combinations hit India with a bang and engulfed our beloved dosa too. Thanks to several viral videos on the internet, we saw humble dosa being fashioned into fruit dosa, ice cream dosa pasta dosa and whatnot. If you thought you've had enough, brace yourself for some more. The latest entry is of Kurkure dosa! This chatpata dosa splayed with crunchy Kurkure chips has divided the internet, and we are not surprised. Want to know more about it? Read on.





The video of Kurkure dosa was posted on the Instagram page 'thegreatindianfoodie' and the caption reads, "Chatpata dosa khaoge toh original vala bhul jaoge" (If you eat chatpata dosa, you'll forget about the original dosa) The post also disclosed the place where the blogger discovered this unique dosa - at Dosa Villas in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.





Watch the video here:





The video shows a quick making of the Kurkure dosa. First, the cook spreads the dosa batter on a flat tawa in round swirls. While the big, round batter is cooking from the bottom side, he throws in the toppings of chopped onions, coriander leaves, thin cabbage slices, tomato sauce and mayonnaise. He finally garnishes it with crispy Kurkure puffs and decorates it with some cheese shavings. Then without flipping it or covering it, he serves the dosa as is to a customer.





While we are wondering how the dosa would taste like, many viewers have already passed their verdict. Most of the viewers have dismissed this creation and snubbed the dosa with comments like: "kitna bhi chatpata dosa bna le .. It can never replace The Original Masala Dosa (No matter how chatpata your make a dosa, it can never replace the original masala dosa), "Yaar cheese to chlo smjh gye bt kurkure dosa pe with mayo.. atleast dosa pe atyachar nhi" (We can tolerate cheese but mayonnaise on kurkure dosa - please don't harass the dosa).





One funny comment read, "Eak china he jo nonveg me kuch bhi khate he aur eak india veg me kuch bhi khate he" (People in China eat whatever in the name of non-veg and Indians eat whatever in the name of veg).





Another user straight off shot down this recipe in simple words and said, " This is not a dosa".





Do you agree with these comments or approve of this creative dosa? Let us know in the comments below.