Is there anyone who can say no to a delicious dessert? Don't know about you, but Bobby Deol clearly can't. How do we know? Well, the actor has announced it himself on Instagram. Bobby Deol has allowed us to take a look at his cheat day routine. On his Instagram stories, he has shared a picture of himself diving into a scrumptious bowl of bread pudding dessert. It included a succulent scoop of vanilla ice cream, accompanied by small pieces of bread pudding, which was further topped with creamy custard sauce. Not only this, but the frame also featured another plate of desserts kept in front of him. On it, we can spot a delicious chocolate cake and another scoop of vanilla ice cream. "Because cheat days are well-earned!" read Bobby's note atop it. Take a look:

The next picture on Bobby Deol's Instagram stories also highlighted how he balances those extra calories earned on a cheat day. He shared a picture of himself posing for the camera while standing inside a green park, and his caption revealed that he went for a walk after indulging in those meals. He wrote, "Needed a good walk to balance those calories."

Bobby Deol often makes us a part of his culinary adventures. Earlier, on his 56th birthday in January, the actor cut some delicious cakes with his fans outside his Mumbai residence. In a few videos on Instagram, we can spot three giant cakes. The first cake was a 5-tier wonder adorned with white and blue frosting and many pictures of the star. The second one was a three-tier motichoor cake with a big, white placard reading "Japnaam" on it, as a reference to Bobby's famed character from the TV series 'Ashram'. Read here to know more.

Before that, Bobby Deol made his Instagram community a part of yet another cheat day. It was while celebrating the release of 'Animal' that the actor was seen indulging in a lip-smacking snack with an "extra piece of butter and honey." In the video, he declared, "I'm about to eat it," adding, "Mmmm, divine," while enjoying the delicacy. Click here to read the full story.

We are simply drooling over the scrumptious food items from Bobby Deol's foodie diaries.