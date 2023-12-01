Bobby Deol's bad guy avatar in the movie 'Animal' made our hearts skip a beat. The actor's well-built physique and all-grown beard look only added drama to his character. The film, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, opened to theatres today. Oh boy. As per the earlier reviews, the film has managed to strike a chord with audiences and critics alike. Now that the film has been released and to celebrate it Bobby Deol was seen relishing a well-deserved cheat meal after months of unwavering commitment to his diet, dedication, and disciplined fitness routine. In a video posted to Instagram, we see the actor eating a snack with some “extra piece of butter and honey”. "I'm about to eat it," he declared. After taking a few bites, he exclaimed, "Mmmm, divine,” with a satisfied smile.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Treats Her Sweet Tooth To This Classic Ice Cream

People have expressed their admiration for the actor's disciplined lifestyle.

"That's not Bobby, that's Body Deol," a fan said,

“Bob looks amazing,” added another.

A few declared that the treat was "well deserved."

"Time Travel is real indeed, Bobby Deol paaji," impressed by his ever-improving appearance.

Now if you are on a strict diet plan as well, then fnd here some recipes for a healthy and indulgent cheat meal. Take a look.

1. Sweet Potato Fries:

Bake sweet potato fries instead of regular fries. They are rich in nutrients and lower in calories. Check out the recipe here.

2. Cauliflower Crust Pizza:

For a low-carb option, try a pizza with a cauliflower crust. Load it up with veggies and lean protein. Click here for the recipe.

3. Quinoa Cookies:

Use quinoa flour instead of regular flour for a protein boost in your cookies. Recipe here.

4. Sushi with Brown Rice:

Choose sushi with brown rice instead of white for added fibre and nutrients. Check out the recipe here.

5. Fruit Smoothie Bowl:

Blend your favourite fruits with Greek yoghurt and top with nuts, seeds, and granola for a satisfying and healthy dessert. Click here for a detailed recipe.