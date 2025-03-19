Neha Kakkar sometimes gives us candid glimpses of her foodie side. The Indian music sensation recently shared a delicious update on Instagram. Ahead of her performances in Australia this weekend, Neha posted an array of photos from her flight cabin. What caught our eyes was the lavish meal laid out in front of her. In the photos, Neha is seen posing with yummy treats with a big smile on her face. The spread was meticulously plated and served, as seen in the controlled portions of each dish. A plate of a flavourful rice dish was placed in the centre. It is surrounded by smaller bowls filled with what looks to be sabzi (vegetable) preparations. There were also nuts and a crunchy mix kept on one end. On the opposite end, we spotted a large bread bun and a basic salad. Other staple side dishes like dahi were also provided.





Apart from the food, three glasses with drinks in them were visible - one of which we're guessing is a cola. The list of delights seems never-ending, doesn't it? Neha Kakkar didn't just have an in-flight meal, she had a feast! She captioned the post, "Landing in Australia in a couple of hrs, till then kuch kha loon?" ["Landing in Australia in a couple of hours, till then shall I eat something?"]

Before this, Neha Kakkar once shared an entire photo dump featuring various kinds of delicious treats. From salads and crostini to samosa and sandwiches, her post included glimpses of many dishes and left us very hungry indeed. The caption of her post read, "Are you a Big Foodie like Me?" Click here to read the full article.





