Some collectors chase rare cards, while others seek out vintage toys - but one lucky bidder has just secured a legendary snack. A Flamin' Hot Cheeto eerily resembling Charizard, dubbed "Cheetozard," has officially sold at auction for nearly USD 88,000 (approximately 77 lakhs), according to Goldin, the online marketplace that handled the sale. The spicy, dragon-like chip spent nearly a month up for grabs before it finally found a buyer willing to pay the hefty sum. This one-of-a-kind Cheeto, measuring three inches in length, even came with its own custom Pokemon card, adding to its collector's appeal.

Goldin listed it in its February 2025 Pop Culture Elite Auction, where it started with a modest USD 250 bid on February 10. As the days passed, the stakes soared - 60 bids later, the final price landed at USD 72,000 on Sunday, March 2. Once Goldin's buyer's premium was factored in, the total purchase cost ballooned to an eye-watering USD 87,840. Take a look:

Naturally, the internet had thoughts. Goldin broke the news of Cheetozard's sale on social media, posting jointly with eBay, and the comment section was full of shock, amusement, and utter disbelief. "If I were on death row, I'd want this to be my final meal," one person quipped. Another questioned, "What is wrong with people?" a user commented. Others, meanwhile, drew comparisons to another famously absurd auction. "Same guy who bought the banana with tape," a commenter joked, alluding to the infamous duct-taped banana artwork that sold for millions. Even the official Cheetos account couldn't resist weighing in, dropping a single surprised eyes emoji.

Cheetozard's journey to fame began years ago. Between 2018 and 2022, it was discovered and safeguarded by 1st & Goal Collectibles, a Holly Springs, Georgia-based shop specializing in rare finds. According to Goldin, the Cheeto's internet fame skyrocketed last year, making it a truly bizarre yet sought-after piece of pop culture history.

For those lamenting the loss of their chance to own this Pokemon-themed crunch, don't worry. Cheetozard isn't the only oddball snack to hit the market. From Arnold Schwarzenegger-shaped chips to Cheetos resembling the Loch Ness Monster, eBay remains a goldmine of unusual, cheese-dusted treasures.

So, next time you reach into a bag of chips, take a second look - you might just be holding the next six-figure sensation.