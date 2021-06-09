Michelin-star chef and Restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is one popular name in the world of gastronomy. He has carved a niche for himself with his expertise and signature cooking styles. Besides, the British chef is quite a popular name in the world of cooking reality shows and has made appearances in shows like 'Masterchef', 'Hell's Kitchen', 'Culinary Genius' and more. Over the years, he has also produced several shows where he went across the world to find about different food cultures and the nuances - one such being 'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted'. This series unfolds the adventures of Gordon Ramsay during his journey around the world to find people and their food habits.





After a successful run for two consecutive seasons, the show is back with its third season, where we will see the chef touring across Texas, Mexico, Portugal, Maine, Croatia and Puerto Rico to learn about their local cuisines. As per a report in ANI, Chef Ramsay shot for this season amidst pandemic, while following all the safety protocols.





"During these unprecedented times, 'Uncharted' provides an exciting escape to explore the world safely from home...World is a massive place full of diversity and history, and we are just starting to dig into the boldest flavours the planet has to offer," states the chef while explaining the concept of the show. The 3rd season of 'Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted' will premiere in India on National Geographic, on June 10.





For the unversed, the 2nd season of the show explored the diversity of Southwestern part of India, where Gordon Ramsay visited places like Kannaur, Coorg etc to find the spices, flavours and more.