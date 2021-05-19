British chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay is one popular name in the world of gastronomy. He has carved a niche for himself with his skills, expertise and signature cooking style. We have also seen him in various renowned cooking reality shows, including 'Master Chef', 'Hell's Kitchen', 'Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmare' and more. If you have followed any of these shows, then you are well aware of his strict demeanour while judging the contestants. According to a report in ANI, Gordon Ramsay has been roped in to host a new cooking competition series 'Next Level Chef', produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. He will also be the executive producer for the show.





The show will feature celebrity chefs Nyesha Arrington and Gino D'Acampo, alongside Gordon Ramsay. The show will recruit a group of talented chefs under the mentor - Nyesha Arrington and Gino D'Acampo - and will hunt for the winner. The contestants will include a line of chefs, home cooks, social media stars, food truck owners and more. The winner will be given hefty prize money of USD 250,000.





The report further states that Gordon Ramsay has designed a culinary gauntlet set on an unparalleled stage - a tower over three stories high, with each floor containing a different kitchen.





When asked about the show's format, the president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment explained, "Next Level Chef is a unique format that could only come from the delightfully brilliant culinary mind of Gordon Ramsay. We couldn't be happier to bring Gordon, Nyesha and Gino together on what is a new and innovative way into a cooking competition series."





Gordon Ramsay further stated that this show is the "next evolution" in the world of cooking reality shows.