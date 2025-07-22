The aroma of sizzling ingredients and the sound of chopping vegetables filled the air as Jamie Oliver took on a new challenge. The world-renowned chef once again made headlines in the culinary world after breaking the record for the largest cookery lesson (held across multiple venues). A total of 10,515 people participated in the cooking event across the UK and other locations. Guinness World Records shared the achievement on their official Instagram handle. The pictures attached to the post featured Jamie Oliver posing with a group of children, each holding a bowl of homemade pasta. A follow-up image showed Jamie taking a selfie with the children.





The caption read, "Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has added another achievement to his impressive CV by breaking the world record for the largest cookery lesson (held across multiple venues). The BAFTA-winning restaurateur and author, known for his casual cooking style, has long been passionate about making healthy food accessible to everyone." Take a look:

The viral post garnered positive reactions from Instagram users. One user wrote, "Used to watch his show; he's one of my favourite chefs." Another added, "What a legend." "Oh wow!!" read a comment. Several others dropped red heart and heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

According to the Guinness World Records website, the record for the largest cookery lesson was achieved by Jamie's Ministry of Food Foundation and Wonde on July 1, 2025. A total of 562 classes at 478 schools took part, with chef Krzysztof Sumik leading the lesson. At the end of the session, participants prepared and ate a bowl of pasta with sauce.