The aroma of exotic spices and the sizzle of perfectly cooked food are just a few of the sensory delights that await customers at chef Vikas Khanna's renowned New York City restaurant, Bungalow. The eatery pays homage to Indian clubhouses. It is widely popular amongst foodies for its varied selection of traditional Indian food with flavours and ingredients that reflect the country's rich culinary heritage. In line with this celebration of Indian culture, Bungalow is now paying tribute to one of the country's beloved beverages - Assam Tea. To mark the tea's 200-year legacy, the restaurant's entrance has been beautifully adorned with a traditional Assamese handwoven cotton cloth called Gamusa.

Additionally, the restaurant will be hosting a celebratory event on its premises on Friday. Guests will be offered assorted Assam Teas and a traditional delicacy, Tilor Laru, made with sesame and jaggery.

Vikas Khanna shared a video of the Bungalow's entrance in a post on X. He wrote, "Celebrating 200 Years of Assam Tea at Bungalow. In honour of this historic milestone, the traditional Gamusa from Assam now adorns the front of Bungalow — a vibrant symbol of our connection to Assam's rich heritage.

Vikas added, "This Friday, join us in celebration as we offer assorted Assam Teas to every guest — a tribute to two centuries of flavour, tradition, and craftsmanship. And to make the day sweeter, we'll be preparing Tilor Laru — a beloved Assamese delicacy made with sesame and jaggery. Come raise a cup with us!"

Opened in 2024, Bungalow has quickly gained global acclaim as an iconic destination for Indian cuisine in the West. The eatery has been featured in the New York Times 100 Best Restaurants 2025, named "Best New Restaurant in the World" by Conde Nast, and earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand and three stars from The New York Times.



