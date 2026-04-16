TIME Magazine has released its list of the 100 Most Influential People of 2026, featuring pioneers, leaders, titans, artists, innovators, and icons from around the world. From the culinary world, Chef Vikas Khanna has secured a coveted spot on the list, marking a proud moment for Indian cuisine.





Today, Khanna is a celebrated presence in New York's culinary scene, with his restaurant Bungalow, a tribute to his late sister, Radhika Khanna, earning wide acclaim. Yet, his story began far away from global kitchens and accolades.





Growing up in Amritsar, Khanna was born with a clubfoot and often faced bullying at school. He found comfort in the kitchen, learning to cook alongside his grandmother and mother - a space where he felt seen and supported. "My son is not born to walk, he is born to fly," his mother once said.

At 54, he is now a Michelin-starred chef, restaurateur, author, filmmaker, a jury member on the MasterChef India show, and one of TIME's 100 most influential people for 2026.





Praising Chef Khanna, Chef Eric Ripert writes in TIME Magazine, "Chef Vikas Khanna is, above all, a man of extraordinary heart.





"His generosity extends far beyond the kitchen, reaching communities across the world with compassion, dignity, and a deep sense of responsibility. What makes Vikas so unique is his ability to connect with people from every walk of life, using food as a universal language to build bridges and foster understanding.





"He carries his culture with immense pride, sharing the richness of Indian traditions while making them accessible and meaningful to a global audience. With Bungalow, he has created more than a restaurant - it is a living expression of storytelling. Each dish reflects memory, heritage, and the collective voice of his team, giving space to narratives that deserve to be heard.





"Vikas reminds us that true influence is measured not only by success, but also by how deeply we uplift and connect with others."

Reacting to the honour, Chef Vikas Khanna took to his Instagram handle, saying that his journey "belongs to every mother, every teacher, every sister, every hand that believed, and every plate that carried a story forward."





He noted, "What a moment - for Indian cuisine, for our culture, for every story that began in a humble kitchen."





Reflecting on his humble beginnings, he said, "Who would have imagined that a boy from the narrow lanes of Amritsar - who struggled to run with other kids, who never knew that rolling breads at the Golden Temple would lead to the biggest platform in the world, who chose cooking as an act of rebellion, who once sold chole bhature as a small dream - would one day find his name among the world's most influential voices."











Vikas Khanna's mother, Bindu Khanna, also commented on the post, saying, "So proud to see my son recognised among the global changemakers in the TIME100 list. Your hard work, integrity, and passion continue to inspire us every day. The world is taking notice - this is just the beginning. Keep shining!"





Along with Chef Vikas Khanna, other Indians featured in the 2026 TIME100 list include Google CEO Sundar Pichai and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

How Are The 100 Most Influential People Selected?

Sam Jacobs, Editor-in-Chief of TIME, notes that "there is no single metric that defines influence." The selections are guided by the stories shaping the world each year and the people behind them. To identify the list, TIME Magazine polls its editors, reporters, and sources across the globe, and reviews recommendations received throughout the year.