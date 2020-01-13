Chia Seed Pudding Recipe: Add Some Good Carbs To Your Diet Every Morning

Highlights Carbohydrate is a very essential part of a healthy and well-balanced diet

Chia seed is a perfect example of good things come in small packages

This five-minute breakfast recipe is filled nutrients

Whenever we talk about weight loss, the first thing we eliminate from our diet is carbohydrate. But we forget the fact that carbohydrate is a very essential part of a healthy and well-balanced diet. Carbs are one of the primary sources of energy. But on that note again, we must keep in mind what is the basic difference between good and bad carbs. Legume, barley, quinoa, chia seeds are termed as good carbs; whereas, any kind of junk food like soda, candy, cookies, pastries, energy drinks etc. are the epitome of bad carbs. It is true that one should avoid the bad carbs to stay healthy, but giving up on carbs completely might be a wrong decision for one's health.





So here we bring you a very easy five-minute breakfast recipe that not only tastes good, but also will be a wholesome meal, filled with right amount of carbs, protein, fat, fibre and other nutrients.





Chia Seed Pudding Recipe

Chia seed is a perfect example of "good things come in small packages". Native to Mexico, chia seed, also known as salvia hispanica, is power packed with nutrients and minerals. And busting the myths of 'no-carbs during diet', this minuscule seed is a perfect example of good carbs. It is said that 100 grams chia seeds have 42 grams of carbs. If we look into the modern diet-trends, chia seed is an integral part of every form of diet.

Chia Seed Pudding Recipe For One Portion:

Preparation Time: 5 minutes





Ingredients:





Chia Seeds: 2 tbsp





Milk: 250 ml





Fruits of your choice (suggestion: banana/pomegranate/berries/apple)





Almond: 3-4 pieces





Honey (as per taste)





Preparation:





Take the milk in a jar (should be an air-tight one).





Add chia seeds to that.





Take a fork and mix the two ingredients well. Make sure no lump is formed.





Keep it in an airtight jar overnight in refrigerator.





Cut fruits of your choice, slice the almonds, pour some honey and enjoy.





The best part is that you can actually prepare the pudding (sans fruits and nuts) and store up to 3-4 days in fridge. All you need to do is fetch a jar, cut fresh fruits and indulge. Now, go ahead and give a healthy start to your day with this power-packed chia seed pudding bowl.







