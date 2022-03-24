We all love to visit our favourite restaurants to indulge in delicious food. However, what if your plan for a single meal was extended to a longer duration? Would you consider it a blessing or would rather prefer going home? A Chinese woman named Wang recently faced this very situation. She had gone out with her friends to a hot pot restaurant in Zhengzhou in Central China. However, a confirmed case of COVID-19 was detected by health authorities. Thus, they put the restaurant on temporary lockdown and Wang got stuck there for her quarantine period.

The story has been doing the rounds on popular Chinese social media platform Weibo. It went viral and grabbed headlines on the internet. According to Global Times, the Chinese woman's friends had already left the restaurant and she was the only one who got left behind. Thus, she had to be quarantined in the restaurant until further notice. The restaurant's staff of 10 people took care of her and approximately 30 other guests who had got temporarily stuck in their premises. They provided free meals, including midnight noodles, breakfast and their speciality called Chinese hot pot - a simmering broth cooked with meat, vegetables and seafood. The dish is personal and special as it is cooked together with friends for a social dining experience.





Wang told Global Times that she ate hot pot for three days consecutively. At first the experience was enjoyable, she said. "You could eat and drink for free and didn't have to worry about what to eat every day. But after a day or two, I could no longer eat the hot pot anymore and I think I will not have hot pot for a year after the 14-day quarantine," said Wang in the report.





The incident garnered a flurry of reactions on social media. Some said that Wang was lucky to be quarantined in a restaurant with an endless supply of free food. Others shared the places where they would like to be quarantined should the situation demand so. "The lesson of this story is that you can either eat out less during the epidemic or find a restaurant with better service so that you can have good food in case you are quarantined," one user commented on Weibo.

What did you think of the story of the Chinese woman? Would you like to be quarantined in a restaurant? Tell us in the comments below.