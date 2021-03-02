Dad Sneaks Drinks To Daughter During Quarantine, Adorable Video Goes Viral

Aditi Ahuja | Updated: March 02, 2021 16:03 IST
Quarantine can be a lonely period, as we have seen from personal experience or that of our friends. Being confined solitarily in an isolated space for long can be tedious at times. However, the self-quarantine period can be made tolerable with the support of family or loved ones by our side. A recently-surfaced video shows how a father went out of his way to sneak in some drinks for his daughter who was in quarantine. The adorable gesture by the doting dad went viral and was appreciated by all. Take a look:
The video was originally shared on TikTok by user Emma Hausler, who recorded her father bringing her drinks during her 14-day self-quarantine period. The 19-second clip soon found its way to Twitter, where it received 398k views and 17.4k likes. In the short video, we can see how Hausler's father places the drinks next to a window or hands it to her directly in the room where she is supposedly quarantining. The video featured many drinks such as juices, colas, cocktails and soft drinks. Once he gives her the drink, he quickly runs away in the cutest way possible.
Users thronged the comments section on Twitter, expressing their adulation for the sweet father. Many also enquired about the reason he was running away after keeping the drink, and whether it was to prevent contracting Covid-19. Emma Hausler explained that he was probably doing it for a dramatic effect for the video. She also said that the video was from a year ago.
This was from a year ago. I had just come back from New York and my parents wanted me to quarantine in my room for 2 weeks! My dad thought it would be funny to have drinks delivered to my window and then run way for dramatic effect. Lol
Just for reference, I did NOT have covid. This video was from a year ago. I had just come back to la after being in New York for a month! Just wanted to be safe and quarantine for 2 weeks. And we lived in the same house
Twitter users could not get enough of Hausler's cute dad and the lengths to which he went for her. They rained praises on him in the comments section. Take a look at the reactions:
In the middle of horrible news and all the fighting happening in twitter, this video made my day! ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????Your Dad is awesome!
This has been my favorite thing on the internet this week
Hilarious how the dad thinks he can out-run the virus...
This would be cool if someone did this for me! Now that's love!
You have the best dad ❤️
I just love this!!! ???? Too cute ????
This is adorable. And somewhere there's a relay team that needs your dad!— Meghan ????⚓️ (@TraveleatloveMM) February 28, 2021
(Also Read: Adorable Video Of Dad Bringing Food For Daughter Is Going Viral)
Recently, a similar video had gone viral wherein a dad brought food and snacks for his daughter while she was working from home. What did you think of these viral videos? Tell us in the comments below!
