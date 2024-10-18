Salted popcorn is a classic snack, perfect for movie outings or binge-watching sessions at home. But chocolate popcorn? Well, those with a sweet tooth can never resist giving their salty popcorn a chocolatey twist. A delightful blend of sweet and salty flavours, chocolate popcorn can tantalise your taste buds, leaving you with a wonderful aftertaste. It can be easily made at home, but recently, a video by content creator Alona Loewen demonstrating a rather bizarre method of preparing the snack has raised eyebrows on the internet. In the video, Alona begins by dropping popcorn kernels onto a sheet of aluminum foil. Next, she places a bar of butter on the kernels, followed by a large chocolate bar on top.

She then covers the ingredients with another sheet of aluminum foil, folding the four corners uniformly and making a tiny, precise hole at the top with a needle. The foil is placed on a pan and heated, with steam rising from the hole. After some time, the foil swells, indicating the kernels are popping. Once the process is complete, Alona cuts open the foil with a knife to reveal fresh, crispy popcorn coated in gooey chocolate. TBH, with the hot snack platter right in front of us, the hunger pangs were inevitable! Watch the full video below:

Expressing their disbelief over the cooking procedure, a user commented, “This is not possible (fire emojis)”. “Don't do it! Tried it two times, didn't work out,” shared another. A foodie suggested, “Make popcorn on the stove. Melt chocolate and drizzle over popcorn. Toss. Eat. There, fixed it.” This user wondered, “Wouldn't that chocolate be a melted mess?” A critic condemned the use of a large dollop of butter and asked sarcastically, “An entire pack of butter?” Citing the health adversities of using aluminium, a person noted, “Do not use aluminum foil in your cooking. It's toxic. Heavy metals do not leave the human body once they are in.”

What do you think about these chocolate popcorn? Would you try them? Tell us in the comments section below!