A video showing a vlogger and his companion taking advantage of an unlimited popcorn offer has gone viral. The influencer, Sarthak Sachdeva, explains that he and his friend wanted to find out how many times one could refill the unlimited popcorn tub available at PVR cinemas. In the reel, he says that it costs him Rs 400 for the tub. He is seen asking the person behind the counter what is the maximum number of times someone has refilled the tub. She replies four times. The vlogger and his companion take their filled tub and enter the cinema hall where the movie begins to play. In the first 15 minutes, they dedicate themselves to finishing the full tub. They go outside and get the first refill. They repeat the process and manage to get three refills by the film's interval.

After taking the 4th refill, they said that they distributed the popcorn among other movie-goers for free. After the 5th refill, they admitted that they felt nauseous due to eating so much popcorn. But they still wanted to stick to their goal. They had carried along a large sack/ bag (like the ones used for storing grains in large quantities) and transferred the popcorn into it. This allowed them to get more refills without having to eat more. In this way, they claimed that they managed to collect 3 kilos of popcorn through 8 refills. When they exited the cinema, they distributed the popcorn among delivery agents and other people outside. Watch the complete video below:







The reel has received over 1 million views so far. In the comments, some people criticised the vlogger. A few felt that such actions could lead to the unlimited offer being rescinded. Others found the concept amusing and applauded him. Check out some of the reactions to the viral video:





"Just imagine the PVR owner watching your reel."





"Now PVR will put a refill limit after watching this."





"Even all that wasn't worth 400 rupees."





"That's why they increased popcorn prices to 700-800 now."





"You're the first person who did justice to the overpriced popcorn in PVR!"





"I did a smart move, took Rs 100 from the whole row and shared it with everyone lol. Recovery for refill + profit."





"Bro find infinite popcorn glitch."





"India is really not for beginners. But one good thing is you didn't waste food instead you shared it,"





"You are a hero, who has avenged all the overpriced popcorn that us millions have paid for, across many years."





