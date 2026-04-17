Chef Vikas Khanna is "still processing" the honour of being named one of Time magazine's most influential people of 2026. Flooded with congratulatory messages, visits to his New York restaurant Bungalow and an air of celebration all around, Chef Vikas took a moment to share the real journey behind his current success - one marked by hardships, ups and downs, challenges and loneliness.





Often, it appears that a successful person "has it all", but Chef Vikas Khanna's journey highlights the trials one must overcome to truly get there, something he describes as "When God has a plan."





Taking to his official X handle, Chef Khanna shared that his journey began with selling bhatura chole at Vivek Public School in 1989, followed by opening Lawrence Garden Banquet from the back of his house in Amritsar in 1990.

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His decision to become a chef did not receive much encouragement. He wrote, "In 1991, I chose culinary arts - a decision that embarrassed almost everyone except my grandmother."





Things did not come easily to Chef Khanna. He confided, "There were years of humiliation I rarely speak about. Moments that nearly broke me. In 2000, when my banquet was torn down, I almost gave up. Instead, I moved to the United States and started over."





New York came with its own challenges, and Chef Khanna started from zero. "Cleaning homes. Selling food on the streets of TriBeCa. Sleeping at Grand Central. Experiencing homelessness at NYC Rescue. Sleepless nights. Being called 'Curry Boy' on the 7 train."





Also Read: "I Was Thrown Out Of My Restaurant": Chef Ranveer Brar Recalls His Struggling Days In US





His determination kept him going. While there were ups and downs, there was no turning back. "And still, I kept going. From there... 8 Michelin stars. Then losing myself again. Then starting over - one last time as a promise to my sister - with Bungalow."





Chef Khanna concluded his note by saying, "And now... TIME100 Most Influential People in the World 2026. I'm still trying to process it. The journey continues."











Fans and followers on X shared their appreciation for Chef Vikas on the post.





One user wrote, "Every time I met you, your kindness was unforgettable. Seeing your success reach such heights is truly wonderful. Congratulations, Chef." Another commented, "Truly inspiring career. A very important message - trust yourself, don't lose hope, time will heal every pain, and the result will be awesome. Congratulations."





A third user shared, "Your humility and grace make you special. You are a true ambassador of Indian culture and cuisine. Wishing you more success in life." A fan added, "This story needs to be told. Since you're into movie-making now, make a biopic, please! It will be a super hit!"





One commented, "Congratulations. With the journey you've had, you truly deserve all the success."





Along with Chef Vikas Khanna, this year's TIME100 list also featured Google CEO Sundar Pichai and actor Ranbir Kapoor.