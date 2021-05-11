By now, we all know how active actor Sameera Reddy is on social media. Be it her daily life in Goa or her cooking sessions with mother-in-law, she keeps us entertained with her very candid posts. We have also seen her opening up about her weight loss journey, struggles and insecurities on social media. It won't be an exaggeration to say that Sameera is one of those celebrities on social media who likes to keep it natural and as is. In April this year, she took to her Instagram handle to share the news of being infected by COVID. She also informed that her husband Akshai and children - Hans and Nyra - were also tested positive. But the family isolated themselves and took proper care and medication, she further stated in an Instagram post.





Weeks later, on Tuesday, Sameera took to the photo-sharing app to share some health tips that helped her deal with post COVID weakness. "Post COVID recovery tips that have helped me especially with weakness. Please feel free to share anything that has helped you too."





Post-COVID Diet: Here Are Some Food And Heath Tips Sameera Reddy Followed:





1. Drink coconut water, amla juice and lime juice.





2. Eat dates, kala jamun, soaked almonds and raisins, amla and fresh fruits.





3. Add jaggery and ghee to your meals.





4. Avoid refined and processed foods.





5. Eat wholesome foods like pulses, khichdi and vegetables.





6. Have proper sleep and control watching phone and television.





7. Take sunlight for 15 minutes.





8. Avoid intense workouts; instead go for slow walks, pranayama, shravasana and deep breathing exercises.





"It's ok to feel emotional. Share your feelings. Most importantly, take time to heal. This definitely helped me," she added.





If you are looking for any such suggestion, you must consult a doctor for proper diagnosis.





