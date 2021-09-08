Let's agree - comedian Bharti Singh never fails to tickle our funny bones. Be it onscreen or through her social media handles, the 37-year-old television personality loves keeping her fans entertained with her wit and humour. We recently came across one such instance that left us in splits. Bharti Singh recently shared a story on Instagram featuring her 'nashta' and we must say it was quite a wholesome one. It was a quintessential Punjabi thali that included paratha, makhan, dahi, achar and a poached egg. "Yeh hai mera nashta. Peeche hi par gaye sare mere. Lo kha lo (Everyone is after my life. Here's my meal. Come, eat)," she was heard saying while featuring her thali. Here's a glimpse of her Punjabi 'nashta' platter.

This post comes after the news about Bharti Singh's stunning weight loss broke the internet. She has lost 16kgs over a span of 10 months (which is not even a year) - going from 91kgs to 76kgs. Her post weight loss pictures are doing the rounds on social media, leaving everyone amazed.





Recently, in an exclusive interview with NDTV Food, she shared her diet regime and also what motivated her to shed those extra kilos. "Losing weight or getting slim was never my objective. I only started this diet to get fit," she revealed.

She further stated that she followed intermittent fasting and ate nothing between 7 pm to 12 pm. However, throughout the journey, she ate her usual meals (paratha, kadhi-chawal, eggs etc) within the stipulated time of 8 hours only.





During the candid chat with NDTV Food, she also spoke about how her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa inspired her to get fitter and more.





Click here to read the complete conversation on Bharti Singh's inspiring weight loss journey. And do not forget to let us know how you liked it.