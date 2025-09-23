Many of us are familiar with the intense fitness routines and strict diets Bollywood celebrities adopt to stay in shape. Some do it for a specific role, while others maintain it year-round as part of their image. But comedian Vir Das has now taken a light-hearted dig at these celebrity diets - and the obsession among fans to imitate them. On Instagram, Vir Das shared a tongue-in-cheek theory about how the "vibes" of Bollywood songs are directly linked to the actors' restricted diets. His post has quickly drawn attention online.





Vir Das wrote, "Carbless, sugarless and two workouts a day to shoot a love song in ten days. I'd just like you to know, every single time you see a Bollywood song on screen and the chemistry is chemistrying, music is musicing, and the body is bodying... those two people are at their crankiest, angriest, and physically weakest. Joy min is aura max."

The post, accompanied by his trademark humour, has resonated with social media users, many of whom flooded the comments section with laughing emojis.

In the comments section, many Instagram users agreed with Vir Das. Several responded with laughing emojis. Read some of the reactions below:





"True that."





"There needs to be more love scenes with chubby cheeks and round tummies. It's more cute and romantic that way."





"When chemistry is chemistrying and music is musicing... aura is aurafying."





"No one understands it until they actually do it."





"Bollywood sells unrealistic goals every day."

