No one does home-style food quite like Neena Gupta, and if you follow her on Instagram, you probably already know the veteran actress' love for cooking. As temperatures soar high in several parts of India, Neena decided to share a healthy sabzi recipe to stay cool during the heatwave.





Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a video revealing the simple recipe of turai and paneer ki sabzi. “Aaj hum banana wale hai turai aur paneer. Alu paneer, matar paneer, and palak paneer se thak gaye hai; this is very good and light,” she said.





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Neena Gupta's Summer Special Sabzi

Neena Gupta started by putting some ghee in a pan and later added cumin and red chilli powder to it. She sautéed the spices a bit before adding in some grated tomatoes and ginger. She purposely skipped garlic and onion, saying, “We are not going to add onion or garlic in this recipe, which is a good thing because everything has garlic or onion in it these days.”





Once the tomatoes were semi-cooked, she added diced turai to the pot and let it cook for a few minutes before adding homemade paneer or Indian cottage cheese. Lastly, she added salt to taste before switching off the flame.

Earlier this month, Neena Gupta shared a video of her making a traditional bhakri recipe. In the clip, the actress was seen preparing bhakri using a mix of jowar, bajra, ragi, and rice flour. She began by kneading the dough with boiling water, carefully working it into a firm consistency before dividing it into small portions. After flattening one portion by hand, she gradually shaped it into a round disc using dry flour to prevent sticking at the bottom.





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Try This Bhakri At Home

Neena then heated up a tawa and placed the bhakri on top of it. The actress applied water on the surface while the bhakri was getting cooked and carefully flipped it over to ensure both sides got equally cooked. With the help of a spatula, she pressed the edges, and the bhakri came out as golden brown bread with crispy edges and a soft centre. Neena finished off the dish by putting some desi ghee inside the bhakri and spreading some on top of it.

Would you like to try Neena Gupta's simple and healthy recipes? Let us know in the comments below.