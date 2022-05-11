Ever heard anyone saying, 'I love turai'? Perhaps never! Also called ridge gourd, turai is one of the most common vegetables in an Indian household during the summers. Yet, it fails to win hearts like many other vegetables (read: beetroot, carrot, peas and potatoes) do. But let's admit, we cook turai every alternate week. Why, you ask? Turai is infamous for its neutral taste, but has an enriched nutrient profile that helps benefit our overall health. That's right! Turai belongs to the gourd family and is best known for its 'cooling' properties. Besides, it is loaded with vitamin C, riboflavin, zinc and other essential nutrients. These factors make turai a great option for weight loss, reducing body heat, managing blood sugar levels et al. Turai also contains antioxidants, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties that help us detox and strengthen immunity against several seasonal diseases.





Also Read: Leftover Turai Peels? Turn Them Into This Healthy And Tasty Recipe





We understand, turai tastes bland and can be super boring as a meal; but what if we say we have an amazing recipe that will make the vegetable tastier than ever?! You heard us. During our research for delicious turai dishes, we came across a recipe that won our hearts in just no time. Hence, we thought of sharing it with you. It's a hearty turai ki chutney recipe.

This recipe has been shared by celebrity chef Anahita Dhondy on her Instagram handle. "You will never believe this chutney is made using Turai/ Ridge Gourd. I never thought Turai could taste this good. Turai is easily available in the summer and this chutney was ready in under 15 minutes. Trust me on this and try it out now now now!" she wrote alongside. Let's take a look at the dish.





Also Read: Make Your Boring Vegetables Yummy: 3 Tasty Yet Healthy Turai (Ridge Gourd) Dishes To Try

How To Make Turai Ki Chutney - Recipe By Chef Anahita Dhondy:

To make this dish, first peel one ridge gourd and cut it into big piece.

Then heat oil in a non-stick pan and add urad dal, chana dal and four red chillies to it.

Throw in the turai and saute until it softens.

Then add tamarind and salt and cook. Let the mixture cool down.

Now, transfer everything in a blending jar and add coconut and jiggery to it. Grind everything into a smooth paste.

That's it. Turai ki chutney is ready to be served. Transfer the chutney into a serving bowl and relish.

Watch the detailed recipe video of turai ki chutney here:





Also Read: How To Make Doon Chetin - A Traditional Walnut Chutney Recipe From Kashmir







Try this unique dish today and let us know how you liked it. For more such delicious turai recipes, click here.