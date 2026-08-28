No matter where Indians go or how much they experiment with different cuisines, nothing quite beats the comfort of a home-cooked meal. For Indians living abroad, finding familiar food can be a challenge. Content creator Dev Vijay Vargiya recently gave a glimpse of this while in Japan, where he went looking for ingredients to make a comforting Indian meal.





In his video, Dev said he had been in Japan for over a week and was tired of eating Japanese food. “Honestly, I didn't know that I'd have to work so hard to get Indian food here in Japan.” He added that he had been missing “hot homemade rotis and parathas, like we get back in India.”





Since it was Sunday, Dev and his friends decided to buy groceries and cook at home. He walked around looking for an Indian grocery store. He found an Indian grocery store and was thrilled by what he saw inside. “When I entered the store, I was shocked because it wasn't just flour; it was like a mini India inside.” The store had everything from Indian spices and snacks to paneer.

However, the prices left him shocked. Dev revealed that 400 grams of red chilli powder cost Rs 500, while 500 grams of paneer cost Rs 1,000. Frozen chapatis were even more expensive, with four pieces priced at Rs 700.

Also read:Watch: Japanese Vlogger Tries Indian Food In Tokyo, His Reactions Are Viral





The price prompted him to decide, “No way. We'll just make them at home.” He bought a 5-kg bag of flour instead and headed home.





Back home, the cooking came with another challenge. While making parathas, the house filled with smoke and the alarm repeatedly went off. Dev joked, “We're making parathas here in Japan and the whole house has filled with smoke, so the alarm keeps going off. Bro, the neighbours are going to come over, please turn it off.”





After all the effort, the friends finally managed to make parathas and chole for dinner.

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 15 million views. Many viewers praised the food and Dev's content. One user wrote, “You are living the dreams of millions, bhai!!! Loving this series so much.”





Also read:Viral Video: Pani Puri In Tokyo? Patna Man Opens 'Jaggu Dhaba' In Japan





Another commented, “The food looks so tempting.” Others asked about the importance of knowing Japanese and the cost of house rent in Japan. One user also complimented Dev, writing, “Brother, you have a very good voice.”