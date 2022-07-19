The much-awaited list of world's best restaurants 2022 is out and this year, Geranium restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark topped the list. Run by Chef Rasmus Kofoed, Geranium is the second Danish restaurant that topped the list for the second year in a row, after last year's winner Noma, which is also situated in Copenhagen. The announcement was made at a starry award ceremony held in London. The 2022 list of winners also includes restaurants from 24 countries in five continents. Besides, the list has also introduced 12 restaurants making their debut.





Speaking about Geranium, it is a fine-diner, serving meals "that involve all our senses - restores, challenges and enriches," reads the officical website of the restaurant. The restaurant, launched in 2010, is situated on the eighth floor of a stadium, situated in the center of Copenhagen. "The location emphasizes Geranium's vision of gastronomic clarity and diversity. We explore the area of tension between the urbane and the natura," the website further reads. Speaking about the win, Chef Kofoed stated, "All odds were against us," reads a Bloomberg report. For the unversed, this Danish restaurant also received the first three Michelin stars for Denmark in 2016.











The Bloomberg report further states that the award for the second-best restaurant in the world this year went to Central, in Lima. The restaurant Disfrutar in Barcelona took the third position.





According to AFP, Colombian chef Leonor Espinosa was named the "world's best female chef" and her restaurant Leo was ranked 48th in the list.





Every year, the World's 50 Best Restaurants list is organized and compiled by UK-based William Reed Business Media. The list got started in 2002, in Restaurant magazine.



