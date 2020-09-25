Zinc Deficiency In COVID-19 Patients May Increase Death Risk; Eat These Zinc-Rich Foods For Strong Immunity

Zinc-rich diet may help improve immunity to fight Coronavirus.

Highlights A new study suggests zinc deficiency can be deadly for COVID patients.

Low level of zinc in blood may increase death risk.

Here are some zinc-rich foods you must consume to boost immunity.

With no signs of sure-shot COVID-19 cure in sight, the best thing to do - apart from following safety protocols - is to prepare your body to avoid or withstand the deadly virus. It has been proven that a good immune system acts as the body's first line of defence against all viral diseases. Vitamin C is touted to be the best nutrient to help build immunity, but replenishing your body with just this nutrient is not the only solution. Deficiency of certain other nutrients can make you more vulnerable to Coronavirus. A recent scientific study linked low level of zinc in the body to higher death risk in people grappling with COVID-19.





The study findings were revealed and discussed at length at the online ESCMID Conference on Coronavirus Disease (ECCVID) held from September 23 to 25 September 2020. The study was presented by Dr Roberto Guerri-Fernandez, Hospital Del Mar, Barcelona, Spain, and his associates who discovered that a lower level of zinc in the blood could raise mortality rate in patients with COVID-19.





The researchers did a retrospective analysis of symptomatic Coronavirus patients admitted in a tertiary university hospital in Barcelona, Spain, from March 15, 2020, to April 30, 2020. Fasting plasma zinc levels were measured in all patients admitted to the COVID-19 ward. The team used computer modelling and statistical analysis to assess the impact of zinc on the mortality rate.

(Also Read: 6 Vitamin-C Rich Foods Suggested BY FSSAI For Strong Immunity And Healthy Skin)





A healthy diet with essential nutrients may help build immunity.





Zinc Against Coronavirus -

Zinc is a trace mineral that supports the functioning of immune cells. Here are some zinc-rich foods you may include in your diet to build your immunity.





Eggs - One large egg contains about 5 percent (0.6 mg) as per United States Department Of Agriculture (USDA) data.





Watermelon Seeds - Dietician Dr Simran Saini suggests consuming around half teaspoon watermelon seeds 2-3 times a week.





Chickpeas - 100 gm of the legume provides 1.53 mg of zinc, according to USDA.





Berries - Blueberries, raspberries and other such fruits are good sources of zinc and antioxidants.





Fish - Dr Anshul Jaibharat recommends eating fish at least twice a week.





Include these foods to your immunity-boosting diet to prepare your body to fight all kinds of illnesses.









