Courteney Cox is back to being 'chef Monica' from the popular American sitcom 'FRIENDS'. Courteney, who is known for portraying the character Monica Geller, recently took to her Instagram to share a video post featuring an easy lemon pasta recipe. In the video, she shared the step-by-step recipe of the delicacy. For preparing Courtney's special lemon pasta, all you need is a packet of spaghetti, lemons, cold unsalted butter and parmesan cheese. While you may use a regular spaghetti, Courteney likes it gluten-free. After tasting the final outcome, she is seen saying, "It was really good." Let's check out the video:

Actress Jennifer Garner was quick to comment to the video and said, "YUM!" Some fans were reminded of Courteney's role in the 90s sitcom as one of them wrote, "Monica is back." Another admirer said, "Best chef Monica Geller." Someone also commented, "Oh, Chef Geller is here."

Sometime back, the 56-year-old treated us with the recipe of baked halibut with roasted cherry tomatoes. According to Courteney, she specially uploaded it for those who 'hate fishes' as much as she does. "If you hate fish as much as I do...you'll love this recipe," she wrote alongside the post.

The post was all over the internet in no time and her 'FRIENDS' co-star, Jennifer Aniston reacted to it saying, "Could you BE any cuter???" Her Insta fam was quick to point out that it was an iconic dialogue by Chandler, played by Matthew Perry in the show.