As the air turns nippy and the temperature drops, we know the winter season is approaching fast! There are so many recipes that we eagerly await to try in this chilly weather. Soups, for instance, are the first on our radar. Comforting and delicious, soups make for a wholesome and satisfying treat. From tomato to leeks, to cauliflower and even mushroom - there are so many soup recipes out there. You can pair it with bread, have it by itself or even relish it as a mid-meal indulgence. Recently, a new soup recipe by popular Hollywood actress Courteney Cox has been appreciated by foodies. The soup was fully vegan and was made with ingredients like leeks and zucchini. Take a look at the full recipe video here:

Vegan recipes have been picking up lately, as people embrace the plant-based diet globally in a bid to do their bit for the environment and the planet. Recently, we saw some of our Bollywood celebrities such as Genelia D'Souza too making vegan recipes such as vegan omelettes and more. This is why Courteney Cox's recipe was truly a great soup to try, especially during the winter season.





"Mmmmm soup," wrote Courteney Cox in the caption of the post. She said that the soup was fully vegan and made with zucchini and leeks. Interestingly, Courteney Cox made the soup creamy with the help of cashews soaked in filtered water. Thus, she avoided the use of cream or milk in the soup recipe and made it fully vegan. "Before you start, soak 1 and a 1/2 cups of cashews in filtered water for one hour," she recommended. "If you're not vegan, you can add grated pecorino on top," she said.

Courteney Cox's soup recipe is ideal for winters. Photo: iStock

The video by Courteney Cox went viral on Instagram. It has already received over 5.3 million views and 334k likes. "We're making this," wrote one user while another said, "We need a Netflix show!" Some people also loved the reference to the popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. in the caption that Courteney Cox wrote.





