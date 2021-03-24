The Italian pasta is a dish that everyone loves to innovate with. Recently, we saw the viral Feta Pasta recipe and the stuffed pasta shell recipe too. Pasta recipes are found aplenty, but there are a few recipes that are a class apart. The secret to a good pasta lies in the ingredients and the sauce. There are a plethora of recipes that go beyond the classic Arabiatta sauce or the cheesy Alfredo sauce - whether it's Pesto, Aglio E Olio or even a Carbonara. A wonderful mishmash of egg and cream, Carbonara sauce typically uses meat in the preparation. What if we told you we have a delightful Mushroom Spaghetti recipe in Carbonara sauce that is completely meat-free?

Yes, you read that right. This mushroom spaghetti pasta recipe brings together the creamy wonder that is Carbonara and combines it with assorted spices, mushrooms, vegetables and lots of cheese. The word 'Carbonara' is said to be derived from the word 'Carbone', which meant coal in ancient Italian dialect. Carbonara was used to refer to charcoal-makers, and this recipe was popular with their community. The simple yet tasty Carbonara pasta sauce is made with Pecorino and Parmiggiano cheese, egg yolk and strips of Bacon.

Mushroom spaghetti recipe: This delicious pasta is made with a secret Carbonara sauce.

How To Make Mushroom Spaghetti | Mushroom Spaghetti Recipe With Carbonara Sauce

The recipe begins with the preparation of the Carbonara sauce. In a bowl, add cream, grated cheese, egg, salt, and pepper. Mix well and keep it aside. Now, heat up a pan and drizzle Olive oil. Add dry red chillies, fennel seeds and onion. Let it cook until golden brown. Add mushrooms, lime, salt, pepper, and the prepared Carbonara sauce. Mix well. Also, add the boiled spaghetti. Adjust salt if needed. Serve it garnished with spring onions.

So, get cooking and try this wonderful and unique Mushroom spaghetti recipe in Carbonara sauce.

Head to the top of the article for the full recipe video, or else click here.

Click here for the step-by-step recipe text.