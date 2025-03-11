Can anyone say no to chhole bhature? Well, we certainly can't – and neither can cricketer Irfan Pathan. The deep-fried bhature, paired with flavorful chhole, is a culinary delight that can transport you to food heaven in just one bite. Irfan recently shared his love for this iconic dish in a foodie post on Instagram. The video featured him alongside Danish Ansari and a few friends, all set to relish Delhi's famous chhole bhature. The clip opens with the cricketer saying, “Delhi aye hai aur hum nhi jayenge, chhole bhature khaye bina. Chhole bhature khaye jayenge. Ye chhole, ye Delhi ke chhole jisme alu bhi hai. [When we have come to Delhi, we will not leave without eating chhole bhature. These Delhi chhole also have potatoes in them.]”





As Irfan Pathan serves himself a spoonful of chhole masala, he excitedly talks about the bhature, saying, “Bhatura nikala jayega. [The bhatura will be taken out.]” His friend, commenting on its softness, adds, “Bhatura gadda niklega pura. [The whole bhatura will come out like a cushion]”.





As Irfan holds up the bhatura for the camera, he can't help but admire it, exclaiming, “Yeh kya hai, oye hoye hoye! [What is this? It looks amazing!]” However, when his friend jokingly remarks, “Hawa toh nikal gayi iski [The air has gone out of it,]” Irfan playfully interrupts him, saying, “Hawa nikal jaye lekin taste nahi nikalna chahiye. [The air may go out, but the taste must stay.]”

The cricketer captioned the video by writing, “Delhi ke Chhole Bhature iftar Mein.” Soon, singer Adnan Sami, who couldn't stop himself from gushing over the delicious meal, commented, “Yeh akele khaana zyaathi hai!!! [Savouring them alone is wrong.]”

Watch the full video below:

Just like Irfan Pathan, if you are also a fan of chhole bhature, here is a recipe you can try.





This isn't the first time Irfan Pathan has expressed his love for Delhi's chhole bhature. Last year, in December, he was seen enjoying chhole bhature while seated inside a car. Sharing a video on Instagram, he remarked, "Delhi aao aur chhole bhature na khaao? Kaise hoga bhai? Chhole Bhature - on the go. Gaadi mein baith ke. [Come to Delhi and not have chhole bhature? How's that even possible? Chhole Bhature - on the go, sitting in the car.]” Here is the full story.





Before that, Irfan Pathan gave a glimpse of his lavish dinner at his friend Adnan Sami's house. The mouthwatering spread featured a delectable mix of dishes, including paya, seekh kebab, pulao, haleem, kadhai ghosht, butter chicken, lasuni palak and Afghani naan – truly a feast for non-vegetarian food lovers. To add a touch of variety, mac and cheese was also on the menu. Click here to know the full story.





We simply love Irfan Pathan's foodie tales.