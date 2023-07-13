Ordering food online has made life easier for all of us. After a long, tiring day, we want nothing but to sit back, relax, and have our delicious meals delivered right to our doorstep. We have often come across instances when delivery agents go beyond their comfort zone to deliver food. But, this particular delivery agent was not one of them. Not only did he devour the customer's food but mocked him over messages. The customer shared the screenshots of his entire conversation with the delivery person on Reddit and people reacted to it strongly.

As per the post, the conversation started when the customer confronted the agent for not delivering the order. He wrote, "Enjoy being fired for your actions". Instead of apologising and being embarrassed, the delivery person replied, "You'd have to prove that, buddy. You and your kids enjoy your food". To scare him, the customer stated that there were security cameras installed in the complex, which proves that the dasher never pulled into the complex.

Calling the customer a "lazy inadequate father", the delivery person replied, “No, you don't. I am not stupid like you. Maybe, if you weren't a lazy, inadequate father, you'd go pick up food to make sure your kids eat. Instead of relying on other grown men to feed your family.”

The customer responded with a firm belief in karma, stating that the delivery guy's act of stealing his food would not go unpunished. Unaffected by the comments, the delivery person said, "Nice. I must say KOL wings are amazing lol."

In the comment section, people extended support to the customer, and called the dasher “an idiot.”

Another said, “Interesting how idiots will shoot themselves in the foot when you have the proof necessary to bury them from their ignorance.”

“What an idiotic creature”, a comment read.

