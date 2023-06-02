We often come across heartwarming stories of interactions between strangers. When we hear about unexpected gestures of kindness, our faith in humanity is restored. One such story that is grabbing eyeballs online involves a food delivery man who broke a customer's flower pot. Now, you might think that the latter may have been angered by the incident. However, when the delivery person called to apologise and offered to compensate for the loss, the customer replied in a different manner. The whole story was shared on Twitter by @EliMcCann.

He wrote, "Husband ordered food delivery tonight and the dude who brought it accidentally knocked over a pot on our porch and he called to apologise and offered to pay for it and I heard husband say 'That could happen to anyone and you are a sweetheart who doesn't need to worry about this.'" The tweet has since gone viral and has received 3.4 million views so far. But that's not all! The food delivery man responded with a nice gesture that is sure to make your day.

A few days later, the customer posted another tweet about the incident. Sharing photos of a new plant pot along with a note, he explained, "The food delivery guy just dropped this off. I caught him as I was pulling up to the house and he was so sweet. I told him I tweeted about the interaction and that it went viral and he got a kick out of that." Check out the tweet below:

The food delivery person's note read, "Hello it's your Uber Eats driver Jordan. I wanted to give you this pot as a replacement for the one I knocked over on Sunday evening. I hope it was not a gift or of sentimental value to you. Also thank you for being so kind about it. I know this one is probably not as nice but I hope you can find use for it. - Jordan."





