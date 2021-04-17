The prized Halloumi cheese of Cyprus is getting the EU protected status that gives its producers the sole right to sell this particular cheese in the European Union. Within this month (April), the European Union is set to formally give halloumi the protected designation of origin (PDO) status. According to a Reuters report, Cyprus' agriculture ministry informs that this will come into effect from October 2021. For the unversed, PDO is basically an intellectual property rights that highlights the strongest links to the place where the product (food and drinks) are manufactured. This gives the particular product a legal protection against imitation and misuse.

This move reaffirms what the industry and state have said for years that halloumi is Cypriot, states cheesemaker George Petrou, general manager of Petrou Bros. Dairy Products, which has about 25 percent of Cyprus' export market.

He further informs Reuters that several countries, in the recent years, tried imitating the halloumi cheese. "So the registration will help very much, in that other countries will not produce halloumi or something similar which misleads consumers," he adds.

Halloumi has a high melting point

What Is Halloumi Cheese?

Also called 'hellim' in Turkish, it is a semi-hard, un-ripened cheese made from a mixture of goat's and sheep's milk, and sometimes also cow's milk. It is widely popular throughout the Eastern Mediterranean Region. However, its origin is often associated to Cyprus. Presently, this cheese is widely popular among the Turkish people too.

Halloumi cheese is white in colour, and has salty flavour and a distinctive layered texture, quite similar to mozzarella cheese. Owing to its high melting point, one can easily fry or grill this cheese for consumption, without melting. Besides, this cheese, when cooked, gives a squeaky texture while chewing. Sounds interesting, right?

We also found a comforting salad recipe made with this prized halloumi cheese. So, if you get hold of some halloumi cheese, do give this recipe a try. Click herehttps://food.ndtv.com/recipe-mixed-lettuce-salad-with-grilled-haloumi-163160 to know more.