Actor Dakota Johnson felt "creative" and "inspired" while on the set of her directorial debut 'Loser Baby'. She thought the reason behind all this energy was her focus at work, but in reality, it was happening due to an unconscious daily caffeine overdose. How unconsciously? Dakota shared her hilarious experience in a recent interview with Variety. The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actor revealed that she was regularly consuming a drink which she thought had vitamins, but turns out it was an energy drink, stronger than the popular beverage Red Bull.





It is a beverage called 'Celsius' that gave Dakota that extra push at work. "I discovered Celsius on day one of filming the short," she told Variety. "I didn't know that it was like Red Bull. I thought it was, like, a natural drink."

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Priscilla Chan Surprises Him With A Special "Knee Day" Cake





Talking about the impact of unknowingly consuming excessive caffeine, Dakota shared, "I was like, 'I'm so creative, I'm so inspired, I'm awake all night long, I'm not sleeping, because I'm just thinking-and it's because I was having like two Celsius a day. I thought it was vitamins. I didn't realize I was basically overdosing on caffeine."

It was only later she found out the truth when the film's costume designer Katie Workinger expressed concern about her caffeine consumption.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson Enjoys Droolworthy Burgers While Watching 'Griselda' On Netflix





"'You're basically having, like, four Red Bulls a day,'" Dakota said of what Katie told her. Dakota joked that the drink did help her get through night shoots. She said, "But now I know that in dire straits, there's Celsius. And I am looking for an endorsement. So, Celsius, I'm your girl. Night shoots? They work really well."





'Loser Baby' is a short film which follows a queer woman whose circle of friends gets her wondering about the state of her relationship.