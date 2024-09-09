A change in season is often marked by a rise in infections and a fall in immunity. Now that we are closer to bidding farewell to sunny summer and going forward to the colder months of the year, it would be a good time to keep a check on our immunity. There is one vitamin important for our immunity that we produce with the help of direct sunshine. This is vitamin D, also called the sunshine vitamin. Getting exposure to sun can be easy in summer. However, since one may not get enough sunlight in winter, the NHS (National Health Service) UK is advising people to boost their intake with supplements and vitamin D-rich foods between October and early March, reported Express UK.





Highlighting the importance of vitamin D, the NHS advises, "Government advice is that everyone should consider taking a daily vitamin D supplement during the autumn and winter. People at high risk of not getting enough vitamin D, all children aged 1 to 4, and all babies (unless they're having more than 500 ml of infant formula a day) should take a daily supplement throughout the year," quoted Express UK.





According to NHS guidelines, both children and adults require 10 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin D daily. While numerous vitamin D supplements are available on the market, it's important to consult a healthcare professional before incorporating any supplements into your routine. In addition to supplements, you can naturally boost your vitamin D levels through dietary choices. Here are some foods that can help increase your vitamin D intake.

In the winter, exposure to abundant sunlight for vitamin D can be difficult. Photo: iStock

Here Are Vitamin D-Rich Foods That You May Consider Adding To Your Diet:

1. Fish

Oily and fatty fish, like salmon and mackerel, are excellent sources of vitamin D. Other fish varieties you can eat to increase your vitamin D intake include herring and tuna.

2. Eggs

Including eggs in your daily diet can help increase your vitamin D intake. Egg yolks in particular are a good source of vitamin D. However, health experts suggest it is best to eat the entire egg for maximum nutritional benefits. Read more about it here.

3. Vegetarian Sources

According to nutritionist Rupali Datta, vegetarian sources of vitamin D are few. "You can add mushrooms, milk, yoghurt, tofu, soybeans, and cheese," she recommends.

4. Fortified Foods

Consumption of certain fortified foods, such as some spreads, breakfast cereals, and orange juice, can also improve your overall vitamin D intake. However, it is best to check the label and avoid any products with excessive sugar or artificial flavours.

5. Cow Milk

Cow milk is a great source of vitamin D and calcium. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, one should drink full-fat cow milk because if you "take out its fat, then its fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K are also reduced." However, unlike in some countries, UK cow's milk isn't fortified with vitamin D, making it less effective as a source.





Note: It is advisable to consult a healthcare professional before incorporating any new supplements or dietary changes, as individual responses to nutritional adjustments may vary.