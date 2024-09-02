Coffee is one of the most beloved beverages around the world. Whether it's with your breakfast, in the middle of the day, or in the evening, it has the power to lift our spirits instantly, doesn't it? Speaking of coffee, everyone has their preferences - a cup of cappuccino, latte, or espresso. However, some people love coffee but wish to avoid caffeine. For them, decaf coffee has emerged as a popular alternative. This coffee has most of its caffeine removed through a special process. But does this mean it's completely caffeine-free? Can you sip on it without worrying that you're consuming caffeine? Recently, nutritionist Amita Gadre took to her official Instagram handle to spill the beans on this and reveal the truth.

Here's What The Nutritionist Revealed:

Contrary to popular belief, decaf coffee is not completely caffeine-free. Amita says, "Even though this coffee is labelled as 'decaf', it still contains a small amount of caffeine. If regular coffee contains 100 units of caffeine, decaf coffee contains 30 units. This means it has 33% of the caffeine content of regular caffeine. So, it's important to be mindful of how much you're consuming. Don't just blindly assume that it's caffeine-free just because it's labelled so.

What Is The Ideal Time To Consume Decaf Coffee?

Yes, the time at which you consume decaf coffee makes a huge difference. The nutritionist shares that one should drink decaf coffee before 4 pm. By doing so, your energy levels will stay balanced for the rest of the day. She further explains that 33% caffeine can stay in your system for up to eight or more hours. To enjoy decaf coffee without any impact on your health, she recommends not drinking it any time beyond 8 pm.

Should You Opt For Decaf Coffee Or Regular Coffee?

So, now the question is: should you consider decaf coffee as an alternative to regular coffee? The answer is yes! As mentioned above, decaf coffee contains less caffeine compared to regular coffee, making it a great alternative for those who wish to reduce their caffeine intake. However, remember to have it in moderation as it still contains some caffeine. When consumed in moderation and at the right time, you can reap the wonderful benefits it has to offer. So, go ahead and drink your cup of decaf coffee, but be mindful about it.

Knowing this, you'll be less confused about placing your coffee order next time.